Exein is the first Open Source security framework for IoT, SCADA firmware systems.
Exein Core
Operates as an embedded component from within hardware, acting from the firmware's core and stopping any external threats without the need for cloud computing support.
- Autonomous
- Detects unknown threats
- All firmware types
Exein IDS
Exein IDS is the world's first IDS Firmware for tackling supply chain exploitation and alerting management.
- Flexibility through containerization
- Diversification
- Customizable
Exein CVE
Exein CVECheck analyzes your firmware to find vulnerabilities and fix them.
- Manage security from development to execution
- Find and Fix security vulnerabilities
- Manage and protect any kind of firmware
648 + Downloads
326 + Compiled firmwares
Exein is great, 100% of the time. It has helped us protect our in-house processes and our business users privacy.Andrea Zlobec Head of Cybersecurity at Capgemini